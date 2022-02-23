Previous
Next
feeding the seagulls by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3463

feeding the seagulls

Not guilty, but I did take advantage of a couple nearby feeding bread to the seagulls.

Converted to high-contrast b&w for FOR2022.

https://flic.kr/p/2n5bm7s
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
948% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise