... and the budgie came too

I'm being a bit cheeky posting this in FOR2022. Came across it searching for something else in the archive.



Me and my 'sis' of course. I think our dad looks a bit pensive in the main pic: caravan holiday with the budgie in its cage.



Top left I'm wearing my stripey woollen swimsuit. Bottom right is Sherry in the baked beans box, the pug puppy who came to live with us one Christmas,1959 I think. She had a good life and I still have a fondness for pugs.