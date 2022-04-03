Previous
creating a rainbow by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3500

creating a rainbow

I had this idea for a one-off rainbow.

Created with FastStone frame effects and collage facility and a few macro flower shots.

Framed in iPiccy.


https://flic.kr/p/2ncdgYg
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Photo Details

