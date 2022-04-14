Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3511
portraits in mono: Simon
So pleased to see Simon back when he came to lop the trees at the bottom of our garden.
He had a fall at work, spending 10 days in hospital and 10 months off work in recovery.
He told me that during this time and out of sheer boredom he started a small business milling and crafting wood to make cheese boards, table tops etc.
I look forward to visiting his stall at a local indoor market and seeing some of his pieces.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6335
photos
193
followers
20
following
961% complete
View this month »
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
3509
3510
3511
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th April 2022 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
simon
,
mono
Shutterbug
ace
Sounds like a very resourceful gentleman. He certainly has a beautiful smile.
April 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close