Previous
Next
portraits in mono: Simon by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3511

portraits in mono: Simon

So pleased to see Simon back when he came to lop the trees at the bottom of our garden.

He had a fall at work, spending 10 days in hospital and 10 months off work in recovery.

He told me that during this time and out of sheer boredom he started a small business milling and crafting wood to make cheese boards, table tops etc.

I look forward to visiting his stall at a local indoor market and seeing some of his pieces.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
961% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Sounds like a very resourceful gentleman. He certainly has a beautiful smile.
April 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise