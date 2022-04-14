portraits in mono: Simon

So pleased to see Simon back when he came to lop the trees at the bottom of our garden.



He had a fall at work, spending 10 days in hospital and 10 months off work in recovery.



He told me that during this time and out of sheer boredom he started a small business milling and crafting wood to make cheese boards, table tops etc.



I look forward to visiting his stall at a local indoor market and seeing some of his pieces.