box blight by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3525

box blight

Last year a horde of small caterpillars quickly destroyed around 50% of a box hedge which Ray had planted and lovingly nurtured.

This year their offspring from the webby structures they built on the leaves of the remaining hedge are hatching out and starting to chomp away at it.

Numerous remedies have failed to tackle them - anyone have any ideas?


https://flic.kr/p/2nh6caj
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Hazel ,what devastation !Sorry I have no solution for you but I always try a strong solution of soapy water ( washing-up liquid ) frothed up to smother whatever is underneath - works with aphids !! However a great capture of one of the culprits !!
April 28th, 2022  
