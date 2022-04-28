Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3525
box blight
Last year a horde of small caterpillars quickly destroyed around 50% of a box hedge which Ray had planted and lovingly nurtured.
This year their offspring from the webby structures they built on the leaves of the remaining hedge are hatching out and starting to chomp away at it.
Numerous remedies have failed to tackle them - anyone have any ideas?
https://flic.kr/p/2nh6caj
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6349
photos
191
followers
21
following
965% complete
View this month »
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ25
Taken
26th April 2022 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
caterpillar
,
box hedge
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Hazel ,what devastation !Sorry I have no solution for you but I always try a strong solution of soapy water ( washing-up liquid ) frothed up to smother whatever is underneath - works with aphids !! However a great capture of one of the culprits !!
April 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close