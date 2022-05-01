Previous
lily of the valley for 1st May by quietpurplehaze
lily of the valley for 1st May



Lily of the valley aka Les muguets des bois

These little flowers, growing in a shady place at the bottom of our garden, were very early this year. Lily of the valley may look sweet and innocuous but in fact all parts of the plant are poisonous.
1st May 2022

Hazel

Babs ace
So interesting. I never realized lily of the valley were poisonous.
May 1st, 2022  
