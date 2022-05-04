Sign up
Photo 3531
shooting the rhodos
I'm being a bit cheeky using a shot Ray took of me at Hilliers for my first half and half entry.
But I have been here 10 years............
4th May 2022
4th May 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Tags
yellow
,
hazel
,
selfie
,
hilliers
,
mayhalf22
Merrelyn
ace
What a lovely half and half.
May 4th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
lovely photograph
May 4th, 2022
