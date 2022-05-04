Previous
Next
shooting the rhodos by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3531

shooting the rhodos

I'm being a bit cheeky using a shot Ray took of me at Hilliers for my first half and half entry.

But I have been here 10 years............
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
967% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
What a lovely half and half.
May 4th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
lovely photograph
May 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise