Photo 3547
forget-me-nots
reflected and in a heart
I wish you a good new week!
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
3
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6371
photos
189
followers
22
following
971% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
29th March 2022 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
reflected
,
forget-me-nots
Diana
ace
They are beautiful, wishing you a great week too Hazel.
May 23rd, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Hope your week is as good as you would wish Hazel….thinking of you! X
May 23rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - may your week go as trouble free as possible xx
May 23rd, 2022
