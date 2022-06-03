Sign up
Photo 3558
over the park
On our walk we found the monarch's crown outlined in flowers on the mound where the 'trig point' stands.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Tags
park
,
crown
,
30dayswild2022
