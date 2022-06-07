Previous
'Compassion' rose from our garden by quietpurplehaze
'Compassion' rose from our garden

It's our daughter Clare's funeral today which we shall watch on a live streaming as we are unable to make it to Glasgow. I have written a piece to be read out from our family.

We have asked for pink flowers from us as Clare named her silversmithing enterprise 'Rose Madder' because of her love of pink from its light to dark shades.

I leave you today with these words from Henry Miller, quoted by Clare: 'Develop interest in life as you see it; in people, things, literature, music - the world is so rich, simply throbbing with rich treasures, beautiful souls and interesting people. Forget yourself'.

