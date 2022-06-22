Sign up
Photo 3577
the crown in full flower
Earlier this month I posted a shot of a floral crown to mark the Platinum Jubilee
https://365project.org/quietpurplehaze/365/2022-06-03
Yesterday we walked over the park again with friends and found the crown beautifully in full flower now.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
0
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6403
photos
189
followers
25
following
980% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th June 2022 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
park
,
crown
,
platinum
,
30dayswild2022
