the crown in full flower by quietpurplehaze
the crown in full flower

Earlier this month I posted a shot of a floral crown to mark the Platinum Jubilee
https://365project.org/quietpurplehaze/365/2022-06-03

Yesterday we walked over the park again with friends and found the crown beautifully in full flower now.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
