Haze's strangers: No. 204: Gary



On a sunny day, we walked across the park to a local café, Margo's, new to us, where we sat outside for coffee and cake.



Most of the interior walls were covered with b&w framed photos of candid shots of folk of different ages. I commented to the proprietor that I was not really comfortable with candid or street photography, explained my work on stranger portraits and asked if I could take his photo. 'Me?!' he said in total surprise but did then agree so I took the opportunity of a temporary lull in customers to take a few shots.



I asked Gary if he had a camera and he told me about his hobby of Airsoft, mentioning words like Gopro. I obviously looked dense because he wrote down a couple of bits of vocabulary for me, suggesting a Google search. He explained that Airsoft involves shooting and he has a camera attached to his gun, also to his headset. Airsoft seems anything but soft to me, not for softies either...........



I am often amazed at what I learn from strangers I meet. So, thank you to Gary for another portrait, and for teaching me something and good luck with the café. I hope he likes the photos I sent.





