Previous
Next
Haze's strangers: No. 204: Gary by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3578

Haze's strangers: No. 204: Gary


On a sunny day, we walked across the park to a local café, Margo's, new to us, where we sat outside for coffee and cake.

Most of the interior walls were covered with b&w framed photos of candid shots of folk of different ages. I commented to the proprietor that I was not really comfortable with candid or street photography, explained my work on stranger portraits and asked if I could take his photo. 'Me?!' he said in total surprise but did then agree so I took the opportunity of a temporary lull in customers to take a few shots.

I asked Gary if he had a camera and he told me about his hobby of Airsoft, mentioning words like Gopro. I obviously looked dense because he wrote down a couple of bits of vocabulary for me, suggesting a Google search. He explained that Airsoft involves shooting and he has a camera attached to his gun, also to his headset. Airsoft seems anything but soft to me, not for softies either...........

I am often amazed at what I learn from strangers I meet. So, thank you to Gary for another portrait, and for teaching me something and good luck with the café. I hope he likes the photos I sent.


23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
980% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
How interesting. Lovely portrait too
June 23rd, 2022  
Anne ace
Lovely story Hazel, I understand "GoPro" as my son is a professional photographer and uses one on his drone! Rest of the vocab is beyond me though!! Every day's a school day........
June 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise