'Eternity' rose and buds by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3579

'Eternity' rose and buds

A friend gave us this beautiful rose bush in memory of Clare. I took its photo after a recent shower of rain.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Dianne
Such a beautiful thought from your friend. A lovely image - does it have a nice perfume.
June 24th, 2022  
