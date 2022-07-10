Sign up
Photo 3594
10. food
Ray's cream tea (for elevenses) at the New Forest Lavender Gardens. I dare not post my cake!!
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
Tags
food
,
cream tea
,
make-30-2022
,
lavender gardens
Shutterbug
ace
His looks delicious and I love the touch of lavender springs on the plate.
July 10th, 2022
Hazel
ace
@shutterbug49
It was all toooo delicious!
July 10th, 2022
