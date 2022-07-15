Sign up
Photo 3599
15 pattern
one I made earlier - an allium from the garden as my subject
https://flic.kr/p/2jksk81
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
1
0
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
pattern
collage
allium
make-30-2022
Jacqueline
ace
Great collage!
July 15th, 2022
