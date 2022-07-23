Sign up
Photo 3606
23 depth
I guess this means dof and not as in the photo of the deep steps on the Ghurka Memorial I visited in Hilliers yesterday.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
3
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
blue
23
depth
agapanthus
make-30-2022
Brian
ace
I like the composition and the execution. Beautiful
July 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
July 23rd, 2022
Dianne
What a lovely image - and just the right colour for a photographer that I 'know'...
July 23rd, 2022
