23 depth by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3606

23 depth

I guess this means dof and not as in the photo of the deep steps on the Ghurka Memorial I visited in Hilliers yesterday.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Hazel

It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Brian ace
I like the composition and the execution. Beautiful
July 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
July 23rd, 2022  
Dianne
What a lovely image - and just the right colour for a photographer that I 'know'...
July 23rd, 2022  
