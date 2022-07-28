Sign up
Photo 3610
28 water
water drops on a bud of dark blue agapanthus
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6439
photos
189
followers
28
following
water
bud
droplets
agapanthus
make-30-2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture, Hazel.
July 28th, 2022
Gillian Brown
Beautiful.
July 28th, 2022
