Photo 3615
Saturday: out to breakfast
When we had eaten our delicious full English at Salt Café, Ray said, 'I thought we could walk to Portchester Castle.'
So we did: 3.5 miles total there and back. I made it!
https://flic.kr/p/2nCCuhi
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Tags
breakfast
,
collage
,
portchester castle
,
salt café
,
wicor
JackieR
ace
One of my favourites for Sunday brunch! Glorious collage and you did a lot of milage there!!
August 7th, 2022
