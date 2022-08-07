Previous
Saturday: out to breakfast by quietpurplehaze
Saturday: out to breakfast

When we had eaten our delicious full English at Salt Café, Ray said, 'I thought we could walk to Portchester Castle.'

So we did: 3.5 miles total there and back. I made it!


7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
JackieR ace
One of my favourites for Sunday brunch! Glorious collage and you did a lot of milage there!!
August 7th, 2022  
