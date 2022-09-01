coffee stop

A mellow nearly-autumn day here yesterday and we walked across the fields (aka Knowle Park) a round trip of 2 miles to have coffee at The Lapstone.This pub was saved from the threat of demolition by the new owner, Russell, who has refurbished it not only as a dining pub, but also as a community hub offering a venue for groups such as Women's institute, Mother and Toddler and Singing for Folk with Dementia.Last time I visited with a friend The Lapstone was hosting a Wake. It's so good to see such success locally.When I was fortunate enough to meet Russell on a previous occasion and take his portrait, he told me to treat The Lapstone as my second home. I'm doing my best.