coffee stop by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3625

coffee stop

A mellow nearly-autumn day here yesterday and we walked across the fields (aka Knowle Park) a round trip of 2 miles to have coffee at The Lapstone.

This pub was saved from the threat of demolition by the new owner, Russell, who has refurbished it not only as a dining pub, but also as a community hub offering a venue for groups such as Women's institute, Mother and Toddler and Singing for Folk with Dementia.

Last time I visited with a friend The Lapstone was hosting a Wake. It's so good to see such success locally.

When I was fortunate enough to meet Russell on a previous occasion and take his portrait, he told me to treat The Lapstone as my second home. I'm doing my best.


1st September 2022

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Diana ace
A great shot of you and a wonderful story.
September 1st, 2022  
Gillian Brown
Looks a nice place.
September 1st, 2022  
