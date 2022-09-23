Haze's strangers: No.208: Dawn and Lola

One day this week, we walked along the shore of Southampton Water to a local pub in Netley for lunch. En route back to the car, I suddenly saw several little dogs come rushing into the recreation ground. Hard upon their heels came two ladies, walking and talking together. I thought perhaps they were with their own dogs; Ray had the idea that they were dogwalkers. When we were within hearing distance, I asked the question and we found that Dawn and Harriet were working as dogwalkers and out with their charges.Four of the dogs were white and fluffy, seemingly poodles, and the fifth was more like a cocker spaniel, a shade of tawny. Dawn picked up one of the white puppies, Lola, for us to have a closer look and to show us her very blue eyes. Rather quickly, thinking she might put the dog back down, I asked to take a photo. Dawn was immediately agreeable and I took a few shots. Lola was more interested in getting back to ground level to join Harriet and the other dogs - you might just see one blue eye. I belatedly introduced myself and explained my strangers' portrait project.Dawn was happy to participate and told me that she works privately as a counsellor and coach, mostly to young adults. She is interested in the whole spectrum of counselling but currently works mainly with solution-based counselling using positive re-inforcement because her time with this clientele is limited.The subject of support for mental health is close to my heart and I felt heartened to know that Dawn, in addition to minding folk's dogs, works to help young people with their difficulties. We spoke a little about the current need for help being at least partly due to the effects of Covid and Lockdown.We chatted as we walked to catch up with Harriet, still minding the dogs. Time was limited. We exchanged emails so I could send photos to Dawn and said our good-byes.One reason for this outing had been to try out my new camera so I was pleased to have an unexpected chance for a portrait. I've resolved next time to set the scene mode to portrait to see the results.Thanks to Dawn and best wishes for her work.