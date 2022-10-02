Previous
for Clare by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3635

for Clare

Sunday 2nd October:

Clare's friends in Scotland are having a special ceremony in her memory today. It will be at the beautiful White Loch where she used to enjoy wild swimming with them.

In my tiny vase a pink rose from a bunch from friends,
and from our garden:
deep pink heuchera leaf
late-blooming lavender
fragrant tiny elaeagnus flowers

I just checked the weather forecast for White Loch this morning. The first gives scattered showers all day. I hope it's wrong and that the next one I found giving clouds and sunshine, is correct.




2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Jacqueline ace
What a beautiful memorial for Clare!
My thoughts are with you and Ray!
October 2nd, 2022  
Dianne
Sending special thoughts your way.
October 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful memorial for your beautiful daughter.
October 2nd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
What a lovely thing her friends are doing. I am sure it will be a beautiful thing. Much love
October 2nd, 2022  
