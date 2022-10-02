Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3635
for Clare
Sunday 2nd October:
Clare's friends in Scotland are having a special ceremony in her memory today. It will be at the beautiful White Loch where she used to enjoy wild swimming with them.
In my tiny vase a pink rose from a bunch from friends,
and from our garden:
deep pink heuchera leaf
late-blooming lavender
fragrant tiny elaeagnus flowers
I just checked the weather forecast for White Loch this morning. The first gives scattered showers all day. I hope it's wrong and that the next one I found giving clouds and sunshine, is correct.
https://flic.kr/p/2nQjfGn
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6464
photos
186
followers
28
following
995% complete
View this month »
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photo
,
flowers
,
clare
,
vase
,
memory
,
white loch
Jacqueline
ace
What a beautiful memorial for Clare!
My thoughts are with you and Ray!
October 2nd, 2022
Dianne
Sending special thoughts your way.
October 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful memorial for your beautiful daughter.
October 2nd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
What a lovely thing her friends are doing. I am sure it will be a beautiful thing. Much love
October 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
My thoughts are with you and Ray!