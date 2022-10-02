Sunday 2nd October:Clare's friends in Scotland are having a special ceremony in her memory today. It will be at the beautiful White Loch where she used to enjoy wild swimming with them.In my tiny vase a pink rose from a bunch from friends,and from our garden:deep pink heuchera leaflate-blooming lavenderfragrant tiny elaeagnus flowersI just checked the weather forecast for White Loch this morning. The first gives scattered showers all day. I hope it's wrong and that the next one I found giving clouds and sunshine, is correct.