in the pot by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3662

in the pot

The yellow begonias have been the most profuse this summer and one or two blooms are lingering on the plant.

An antidote today to one more grey morning.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
John Falconer ace
They are not camera shy. Great shot
November 10th, 2022  
