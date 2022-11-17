Sign up
Photo 3668
a generous pink rose
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
3
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6497
photos
186
followers
21
following
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
28th May 2022 11:16am
Tags
macro
,
pink
,
rose
,
buds
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beauty - I bet it has a lovely perfume.
November 17th, 2022
Peter
ace
Superb closeup detail and colours beautifully framed and captured Hazel:)
November 17th, 2022
Cherrill
Generous is a great word. So full of petals and wonderful shades.
November 17th, 2022
