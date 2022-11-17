Previous
Next
a generous pink rose by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3668

a generous pink rose

17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beauty - I bet it has a lovely perfume.
November 17th, 2022  
Peter ace
Superb closeup detail and colours beautifully framed and captured Hazel:)
November 17th, 2022  
Cherrill
Generous is a great word. So full of petals and wonderful shades.
November 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise