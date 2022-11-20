Haze's strangers: No. 211: Linda

Last weekend on a bright sunny day, we took a friend to Titchfield Haven. Our first stop was at Haven House for bacon sandwiches all round. One topic of conversation during our meal was the proposal by Hampshire County Council to close and sell off Haven House, the visitor centre - incorporating the shop and cafe - at Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve. We are hoping that it will not go ahead as it's a favourite venue of ours. After breakfast, we set off for a walk by the sea.
The prom took us past a row of beach huts and I noticed a little group up ahead outside one. As we drew level, it became obvious that signatures were being gathered for a petition. We found Linda and her partner, Frank, using their beach hut as a base and working as part of a team effort to try to save Haven House. We all signed. I wondered if Linda would agree to participate in my strangers' portrait project. She did hesitate, just a little bit. Frank kept a low profile in the hut which they have owned and enjoyed in this lovely spot for the last 10 years.
Where to take the shots? The bright sun, blustery wind and passers by on the prom in front of the hut were all considerations. After trying unsuccessfuly outside the hut - bright sun in Linda's eyes, her hair blown over her face, the sun casting my shadow - she suggested the beach with her chair and poster about HCC's proposal and I took a few more shots.. Linda told me that the response against the proposal has been massive and the previous evening Haven House had been designated by Fareham Borough Council 'An asset of community value' .
I also discovered that there is an online petition here: https://www.change.org/p/save-our-haven-centre with more information about the proposal. I understand that a final decision will be taken on 8th December. If anyone reading my story lives in Hampshire and values this facility, or if anyone at all would help to try to save a valuable amenity on this beautiful south coast, it would be great if you could lend your support. As I write, online signatures total 6,091, the aim being to achieve 7,500.
Linda gave me her email address and I have sent her photos with thanks for taking part in my project and will also share with her the link to this post.