Haze's strangers: No.213: Gwyneth



On a walk in the park, we met Gwyneth, with her dog, Rollo, feeding the squirrels. She told us that she has been doing this for years. Since being furloughed during lockdown from her post as manager of a micropropagation laboratory, she comes every day. Rollo, off-lead, was so well-behaved neither chasing the squirrels or even barking at them. At one point the dog of a passer-by made a dash for the squirrels, who scattered and took a little while to return.



Gwyneth usually finds three regulars to feed with walnuts and peanuts. She obviously knows them, saying one of them is a bit timid. When I introduced myself as Hazel, she showed us hazelnuts, also almonds she had brought to vary their diet.



The day was raw and damp, no hindrance to this lady who takes a daily walk in the park with her dog, Rollo, to feed squirrels even if it's pouring with rain. I nearly left my camera at home that afternoon, but so glad I took it as usual. I began by capturing the squirrels, quick reflexes needed, trying not to be intrusive.



Gwyneth did not wish to have her portrait taken, but said she would like to have a photo of herself and the squirrels. So, before we parted, I took a few and sent to her. I've received a warm thank you from her (and Rollo) saying that she had wanted photos for a long time. The term 'squirrel whisperer' comes to mind, something of a meditative experience every day I would imagine.





