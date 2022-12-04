Sign up
Photo 3675
early
Christmas roses aka hellebores in bloom in pots on the deck.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Tags
early
,
bloom
,
hellebores
,
christmas roses
JackieR
ace
Oh my white hellebore from my friend's mum's garden was trampled by the fence mender!!
Love the water droplets on this beautiful bloom
December 4th, 2022
