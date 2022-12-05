Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3676
surfing...
...at Hayling Island
https://flic.kr/p/2o49ZVk
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6505
photos
185
followers
20
following
1007% complete
View this month »
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th November 2022 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
waves
,
surf
,
high tide
,
hayling island
JackieR
ace
They are bonkers!!! Great capture.
Next time you're down pop in for a cuppa!!
December 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Next time you're down pop in for a cuppa!!