Photo 3677
Wishing you....
...a happy weekend to come!
Finding a useful mirrror!
https://flic.kr/p/2o4BsdA
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Tags
b&w
,
mirror
,
mono
,
ladies
,
selfie
,
happy weekend
Diana
ace
Lovely selfie Hazel 😊
December 8th, 2022
