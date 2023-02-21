Sign up
Photo 3704
amaryllis in a whirl
It's called Clown!
created with FastStone, free processing/storage software
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
3
2
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6533
photos
178
followers
17
following
1014% complete
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th February 2023 9:12am
Privacy
Public
Tags
amaryllis
,
clown
,
whirl
,
faststone
FBailey
ace
V nice!
February 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
They look fabulous!
February 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice editing, it reminds me of a paper weight.
February 21st, 2023
