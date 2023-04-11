Sign up
Photo 3748
out of the kitchen...
...for breakfast and also out of 30-shots2023 which seemed appealing but already feels restrictive!
We had a walk afterwards through the city and along by the river, bought some books at the Cathedral bookshop and visited the medieval church built over Kingsgate which forms part of the city walls.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6578
photos
177
followers
17
following
1026% complete
3741
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
11th April 2023 9:21am
Tags
breakfast
,
winchester
,
st swithun
,
out of the kitchen
JackieR
ace
Looks delicious
April 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous breakfast!
April 11th, 2023
