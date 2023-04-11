out of the kitchen...

Previous
...for breakfast and also out of 30-shots2023 which seemed appealing but already feels restrictive!

We had a walk afterwards through the city and along by the river, bought some books at the Cathedral bookshop and visited the medieval church built over Kingsgate which forms part of the city walls.

11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

JackieR ace
Looks delicious
April 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous breakfast!
April 11th, 2023  
