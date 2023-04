Bustle the little pug

She helps her owner, Miranda, who runs the Deanery Bookstall at Winchester Cathedral.



We stopped to chat again with Miranda who has posed for my strangers' portrait series. She told us that the book stall had its best year ever ending March 2022, raising £75,000 in funds for the cathedral.



I bought yet more books (I buy them faster than I can read them) two by H E Bates and an Edna O'Brien.