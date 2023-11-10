Previous
an autumn walk by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3870

an autumn walk

After the rain stopped again, at last, I went on a little walkabout locally with my iPhone.

My first shot was the acer in our back garden, then I met Mr Maine Coon stalking along the path at the front, captured a shot of our local church, and some beautiful fallen autumn leaves.

For phone-vember.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1060% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise