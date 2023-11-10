Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3870
an autumn walk
After the rain stopped again, at last, I went on a little walkabout locally with my iPhone.
My first shot was the acer in our back garden, then I met Mr Maine Coon stalking along the path at the front, captured a shot of our local church, and some beautiful fallen autumn leaves.
For phone-vember.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6703
photos
160
followers
15
following
1060% complete
View this month »
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
collage
,
montage
,
maine coon
,
acer
,
fallen leaves
,
phone-vember
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close