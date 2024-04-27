Haze's strangers: No 224: Keith

Keith and his family - his wife, Lisa and their daughter, Amelia - have lived and worked in Weymouth for the past ten years, welcoming guests to their 4-star hotel, The Roundhouse, a Grade II listed Georgian property, on the Esplanade. Searching online for a place for a short break, we liked the look and sound of the accommodation and booked a few days.Once installed, coming down the stairs from our room, and onto the landing below, for a walkabout to locate ourselves in the area, we found Keith and Lisa engaged in housekeeping in a recently vacated room. A hello and a little conversation later, I found myself requesting a portrait for my strangers' project.I thought the deep purple background of the wall behind Keith was good; he told me he never makes a good photo. And, somehow, I was soon taking a few shots with my iPhone and also my Sony RX100. I also asked if Keith would move slightly to stand with a different background in the room. We looked at the photos on the screens. This shot is from my phone.Keith has made his career in hospitality and has worked all over the UK. His post immediately before beginning this venture at the Roundhouse was as a manager employed by Marco Pierre White at one of his country inns.We were unsure, beforehand, how the innovative idea of breakfast in a basket would work but it was brilliant: the basket delivered outside our room at 8.30 a.m. each day; a place to eat it in the room with comfy armchairs and a small table by the window with seaview.I thanked Keith and have sent him a few photos. Huge thanks to him and Lisa as we left. I've been thinking about words to succinctly describe the feel of Weymouth and I think 'gentrified Bohemian' fits quite well.