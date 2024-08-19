Previous
blue sky over St Hubert's Church, Idsworth by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3965

blue sky over St Hubert's Church, Idsworth

Some friends told us that there is currently a wildflower meadow with sunflowers here at St Hubert's Church, so we paid another visit to this peaceful spot.

The church is Grade 1 listed and dates from the 9th century, known sometimes as the little church on the hill.

You can take a virtual tour of the area and the church here:
http://vr.upixphotography.com.s3.amazonaws.com/StHubertsIdsworth/index.html

I'll be posting a few pics from our visit.

19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful little church. It looks remarkable considering its age. Beautiful sky. Very nice comp, Hazel.
August 19th, 2024  
LTaylor ace
thanks for the tour
August 19th, 2024  
LTaylor ace
and your photo captures the very spirit of the place, thanks
August 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and cloudscape.
August 19th, 2024  
