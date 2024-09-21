Meet Quick

This little dog inherited his name from the family's previous dog - who was a lurcher!



Shortly after we spoke in the park with Quick and his lady owner, I came over dizzy and collapsed as we started to walk home.



A few days' stay in the hospital acute unit followed. Long story short: the worst-case scenario not realised, no brain problems but investigations did reveal an undiagnosed heart condition. No worries and now have appropriate meds. So it's all's well that ends well. Came home yesterday.



I know the NHS is generally in a parlous state but, once past admission in A&E, the emergency care was swift, efficient - and wonderful.



(Grateful to Ray as always, who grabbed me as I fell thus cushioning my landing. I did not know this until he told me afterwards and I only remember, as I stood up from the park seat, my walking poles flying different ways and the ground coming up seemingly diagonally. He had to leave me unfortunately on the park seat in the sun while he hurried home to bring Neil and the car to get me. )







