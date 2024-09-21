Previous
Meet Quick
Meet Quick

This little dog inherited his name from the family's previous dog - who was a lurcher!

Shortly after we spoke in the park with Quick and his lady owner, I came over dizzy and collapsed as we started to walk home.

A few days' stay in the hospital acute unit followed. Long story short: the worst-case scenario not realised, no brain problems but investigations did reveal an undiagnosed heart condition. No worries and now have appropriate meds. So it's all's well that ends well. Came home yesterday.

I know the NHS is generally in a parlous state but, once past admission in A&E, the emergency care was swift, efficient - and wonderful.

(Grateful to Ray as always, who grabbed me as I fell thus cushioning my landing. I did not know this until he told me afterwards and I only remember, as I stood up from the park seat, my walking poles flying different ways and the ground coming up seemingly diagonally. He had to leave me unfortunately on the park seat in the sun while he hurried home to bring Neil and the car to get me. )



Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
Julie Duncan
Hazel, so sorry you had to go through that, but very grateful you're okay! Thank goodness for Ray and his timely help!
September 21st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
Wow, that was a frightening episode, so glad it had a positive outcome in the end. Poor Ray must have been in a panic having to leave you to fetch help.
September 21st, 2024  
Hazel
@juliedduncan

Julie, thank you and so grateful I was not out walking on my own.
September 21st, 2024  
Merrelyn
That would have been a frightening experience for both of you Hazel. I'm glad that all is now ok. Take care.
September 21st, 2024  
Hazel
@gardencat

Joanne, thank you. The lady with Quick saw from a distance Ray going off and came to sit with me which helped but it did seem a long time waiting in the hot sun. All's well.......
September 21st, 2024  
Hazel
@merrelyn

Thank you Merrelyn, and yes scary for Ray at home not knowing always what was happening. I am fine now.
September 21st, 2024  
