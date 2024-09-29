Sign up
Previous
Photo 3985
a visit to the hairdresser's
As I turned up for my hair appointment and opened the door into Bridge Cuts one day last week, I loved Frank's outfit and said how great he looked.
I did already know that, during lockdown, Frank had taught himself tailoring at home.
He told me that he had made his waistcoat and trousers. (I 'specially loved the orange contrast.) And then I noticed his shoes and discovered he had found them by chance when perusing the web.
I had my iPhone with me, of course. It has now become my walkabout camera, my very first mobile acquired a year ago. So we had a little photoshoot.
https://flic.kr/p/2qjnYPP
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
6818
photos
142
followers
12
following
1091% complete
View this month »
Margaret Brown
ace
He's so nifty! He has great clothes style!
September 29th, 2024
