a visit to the hairdresser's

As I turned up for my hair appointment and opened the door into Bridge Cuts one day last week, I loved Frank's outfit and said how great he looked.I did already know that, during lockdown, Frank had taught himself tailoring at home.He told me that he had made his waistcoat and trousers. (I 'specially loved the orange contrast.) And then I noticed his shoes and discovered he had found them by chance when perusing the web.I had my iPhone with me, of course. It has now become my walkabout camera, my very first mobile acquired a year ago. So we had a little photoshoot.