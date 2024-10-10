Previous
caryopteris and bee by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3988

caryopteris and bee

This bush has just finished flowering - I look forward each year to seeing it in our garden with all the bees.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
Diana ace
Wonderful close up and details.
October 10th, 2024  
John ace
Very nice!
October 10th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a nice image of this busy little bee.
October 10th, 2024  
