Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3994
red, black and white
This small stack of books is on top of a bookcase in our new upstairs sitting room, created in Clare's memory.
It's a haven of peace, also where I sit and type my posts for 365.
As for the
BOOKS:
Till We meet Again
, as many of my 365 friends know, contains my dad's mémoir of his time as a PoW.
Monsieur Mackintosh
was a gift to me from Clare and I have come to love CRM's work as much as she did.
Irish Journal of Sociology
has an academic paper by Clare comparing CRM's work with that of Le Corbusier.
Sachet Mixte Women
is a 1st Edition of an Arts Journal dedicated to women and Clare's article about her silversmithing in 'rose madder' appears in it.
posting for Week 45 Capture 52: Books
52wc-2024-w45
https://flic.kr/p/2ovCptE
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
6827
photos
142
followers
12
following
1094% complete
View this month »
3987
3988
3989
3990
3991
3992
3993
3994
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
22nd April 2023 7:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
clare
,
sitting room
,
52wc-2024-w45
,
week 45 capture 52
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close