red, black and white by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3994

red, black and white

This small stack of books is on top of a bookcase in our new upstairs sitting room, created in Clare's memory.

It's a haven of peace, also where I sit and type my posts for 365.

As for the BOOKS:

Till We meet Again , as many of my 365 friends know, contains my dad's mémoir of his time as a PoW.

Monsieur Mackintosh was a gift to me from Clare and I have come to love CRM's work as much as she did.

Irish Journal of Sociology has an academic paper by Clare comparing CRM's work with that of Le Corbusier.

Sachet Mixte Women is a 1st Edition of an Arts Journal dedicated to women and Clare's article about her silversmithing in 'rose madder' appears in it.


posting for Week 45 Capture 52: Books
52wc-2024-w45


4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
