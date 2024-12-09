of spiders webs and stray flowers

...I personally think, for various reasons, that the saying 'the camera never lies' is a bit suspect ......certainly if you were to take this collage at face value you would have a false impression of our back garden/yard......having shot these little flowers here and there, I paired them with spiders' webs to create the collage......but the general look of our plot is the same as all the neighbours' gardens - winter brown and gloomy green!thanks for all your visits