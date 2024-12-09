Previous
of spiders webs and stray flowers by quietpurplehaze
of spiders webs and stray flowers


...I personally think, for various reasons, that the saying 'the camera never lies' is a bit suspect ...

...certainly if you were to take this collage at face value you would have a false impression of our back garden/yard...

...having shot these little flowers here and there, I paired them with spiders' webs to create the collage...

...but the general look of our plot is the same as all the neighbours' gardens - winter brown and gloomy green!


Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fantastic collage of great captures
December 9th, 2024  
