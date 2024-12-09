Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3997
of spiders webs and stray flowers
...I personally think, for various reasons, that the saying 'the camera never lies' is a bit suspect ...
...certainly if you were to take this collage at face value you would have a false impression of our back garden/yard...
...having shot these little flowers here and there, I paired them with spiders' webs to create the collage...
...but the general look of our plot is the same as all the neighbours' gardens - winter brown and gloomy green!
thanks for all your visits
https://flic.kr/p/2qyUm1E
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
6830
photos
142
followers
12
following
1095% complete
View this month »
3990
3991
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
collage
,
webs
,
spiders
,
spiders webs
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic collage of great captures
December 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close