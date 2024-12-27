Sign up
Previous
Photo 4000
amaryllis in a pot
A friend gave me this white amaryllis a few days before Christmas. It had 3 stalks, each with a tight bud. Soon, almost simultaneously, all the flowers bloomed, 4 on each stalk and it has been so beautiful.... Such a treat!
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
7
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
6833
photos
142
followers
12
following
1095% complete
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
4000
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st December 2024 11:21am
Tags
white
,
amaryllis
,
friend
,
gift
,
12 flowers
,
white amaryllis
Dianne
ace
What a lovely, thoughtful gift that has given you the pleasure of seeing it flower.
December 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
How stunning they are, I love these beautiful blooms.
December 27th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Goodness me, that's fabulous
Hoping you both had a lovely Christmas
December 27th, 2024
Annie D
ace
We have one like this..they're beautiful....
Hope you're all feeling better 💕
December 27th, 2024
Anne
ace
How beautiful Hazel. These remind me of my dad as he grew one every year
December 27th, 2024
Hazel
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I used the black piece of board you gave me Jackie. Unfortunately we have all been/are still rather ill. Hope your family Christmas went well.
December 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
How gorgeous! I was given one for Christmas, so I need to plant it.
Hope you are better soon. I have been ill for over 3 weeks now and getting thoroughly fed up with the pesky bugs! I heartily wish you well xx
December 27th, 2024
