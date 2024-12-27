Previous
amaryllis in a pot by quietpurplehaze
A friend gave me this white amaryllis a few days before Christmas. It had 3 stalks, each with a tight bud. Soon, almost simultaneously, all the flowers bloomed, 4 on each stalk and it has been so beautiful.... Such a treat!
Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Dianne ace
What a lovely, thoughtful gift that has given you the pleasure of seeing it flower.
December 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
How stunning they are, I love these beautiful blooms.
December 27th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Goodness me, that's fabulous

Hoping you both had a lovely Christmas
December 27th, 2024  
Annie D ace
We have one like this..they're beautiful....
Hope you're all feeling better 💕
December 27th, 2024  
Anne ace
How beautiful Hazel. These remind me of my dad as he grew one every year
December 27th, 2024  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I used the black piece of board you gave me Jackie. Unfortunately we have all been/are still rather ill. Hope your family Christmas went well.
December 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
How gorgeous! I was given one for Christmas, so I need to plant it.
Hope you are better soon. I have been ill for over 3 weeks now and getting thoroughly fed up with the pesky bugs! I heartily wish you well xx
December 27th, 2024  
