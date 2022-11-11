Previous
a troop of amanita muscaria by quietpurplehaze
a troop of amanita muscaria

These fly agaric were growing in large numbers around the base of a tree in Hilliers Arboretum.

I liked the dappled sunlight.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Gosia ace
Nice colors
November 11th, 2022  
Babs ace
Beautiful it really does look like a fairy village.
November 11th, 2022  
