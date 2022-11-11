Sign up
Photo 768
a troop of amanita muscaria
These fly agaric were growing in large numbers around the base of a tree in Hilliers Arboretum.
I liked the dappled sunlight.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
a few more
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
3rd November 2022 3:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
red
,
fly agaric
,
amanita
,
hilliers
Gosia
ace
Nice colors
November 11th, 2022
Babs
ace
Beautiful it really does look like a fairy village.
November 11th, 2022
