a winter secret by quietpurplehaze
a winter secret

I knew that Ray had planted crocuses in our lawn last autumn. But I was puzzled in the spring when a row of yellow ones appeared in a straight line in the grass. Why a straight line?

I had to wait until the late purple ones joined them to see that he had planted our initials HR combined in both yellow and purple crocuses.

11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

