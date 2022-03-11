Sign up
Photo 1901
a winter secret
I knew that Ray had planted crocuses in our lawn last autumn. But I was puzzled in the spring when a row of yellow ones appeared in a straight line in the grass. Why a straight line?
I had to wait until the late purple ones joined them to see that he had planted our initials HR combined in both yellow and purple crocuses.
💛💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛
https://flic.kr/p/2n7JqCD
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Tags
purple
,
yellow
,
grass
,
lawn
,
initials
,
crocuses
