a winter secret

I knew that Ray had planted crocuses in our lawn last autumn. But I was puzzled in the spring when a row of yellow ones appeared in a straight line in the grass. Why a straight line?I had to wait until the late purple ones joined them to see that he had planted our initials HR combined in both yellow and purple crocuses.💛💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛