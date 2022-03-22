Collioure: le château, l'église, la plage

We holidayed with friends, Ellie and David, visited Carcassone, Céret, and travelled over the border to take in the Teatro-Museo Dalí at Figueres.Sadly, Ellie passed away last weekend from a long illness which she had faced with great courage. We were able, at the beginning of this month, to travel to our native Suffolk for some last time all together.She was a very dear and lovely friend whom we shall miss terribly; she will never be forgotten.October 2006 - Fuji Finepix A405