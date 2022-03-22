Previous
Collioure: le château, l'église, la plage by quietpurplehaze
Photo 1906

Collioure: le château, l'église, la plage

We holidayed with friends, Ellie and David, visited Carcassone, Céret, and travelled over the border to take in the Teatro-Museo Dalí at Figueres.

Sadly, Ellie passed away last weekend from a long illness which she had faced with great courage. We were able, at the beginning of this month, to travel to our native Suffolk for some last time all together.

She was a very dear and lovely friend whom we shall miss terribly; she will never be forgotten.


October 2006 - Fuji Finepix A405


Hazel

Anne ace
So sorry to hear of your friend's death Hazel, this photo clearly holds lovely memories for you. Look after yourself well
March 22nd, 2022  
Hazel ace
@365anne

Anne, thank you so much for your lovely message. We made the decision to visit Ellie rather than make the long journey again for the funeral. I am OK, and thanks for thinking of me.
March 22nd, 2022  
