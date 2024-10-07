Sign up
a portrait of Keith
Keith and his family - his wife, Lisa and their daughter, Amelia - have lived and worked in Weymouth for the past ten years, welcoming guests to their 4-star hotel, The Roundhouse, a Grade II listed Georgian property, on the Esplanade.
7th October 2024
Tags
portrait
,
mono
,
keith
,
weymouth
,
roundhouse
