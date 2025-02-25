Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Next
1 / 365
the Beaufort Tower
This is where the Porter's Lodge, to check in, is located at St Cross. My photo today was taken in the summer time from the Master's Garden with bright yellow rudbeckia in the foreground.
At last we are seeing similar blue skies here in February in the south of England instead of incessant rain!
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
288
photos
32
followers
29
following
76% complete
View this month »
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
Latest from all albums
276
277
6
278
279
280
7
281
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
6th August 2025 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
rudbeckia
,
st cross
,
beaufort tower
Beverley
ace
A beautiful angle and glorious colours…. Lovely to see this morning it’s a grey dull morning…. I’ll whizz around the park and then work…
February 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close