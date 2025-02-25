Next
the Beaufort Tower by quietpurplehaze21
the Beaufort Tower

This is where the Porter's Lodge, to check in, is located at St Cross. My photo today was taken in the summer time from the Master's Garden with bright yellow rudbeckia in the foreground.

At last we are seeing similar blue skies here in February in the south of England instead of incessant rain!
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Hazel

Beverley ace
A beautiful angle and glorious colours…. Lovely to see this morning it’s a grey dull morning…. I’ll whizz around the park and then work…
February 25th, 2026  
