a pot of lily tulips by quietpurplehaze21
3 / 365

a pot of lily tulips

Last autumn, as usual, Ray planted up pots with bulbs, hyacinths, narcissus, but mostly tulips.

These lily tulips are called 'très chic' and we love their vibrant colours and the way they change shape through the rhythm and flow of the day.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Hazel

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a lovely colour combination and such pretty shapes
April 12th, 2025  
