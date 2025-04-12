Sign up
Previous
3 / 365
a pot of lily tulips
Last autumn, as usual, Ray planted up pots with bulbs, hyacinths, narcissus, but mostly tulips.
These lily tulips are called 'très chic' and we love their vibrant colours and the way they change shape through the rhythm and flow of the day.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
3
photos
4
followers
6
following
0% complete
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th April 2025 1:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
red
,
day
,
yellow
,
rhythm
,
flow
,
lily tulips
,
très chic
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a lovely colour combination and such pretty shapes
April 12th, 2025
