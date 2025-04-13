Sign up
4 / 365
at Hinton Ampner...
...spring blossom and the little church
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
5
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
4
photos
7
followers
11
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
4
5
1
365
DSC-RX100M6
12th April 2025 9:11am
Tags
church
,
pink
,
blossom
,
nt
,
hinton ampner
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I was there a couple of weeks ago! The blossom was not out then, this is lovely.
April 13th, 2025
Hazel
ace
@casablanca
Oh no, had I been back here then and known you were going, we could have had a meet-up!!
April 13th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
I thought of you when we went....we spent a weekend in Winchester! Next time :)
April 13th, 2025
Hazel
ace
@casablanca
Did you visit The Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty? If not, that's where we shall meet!
April 13th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
We nearly did, but it was still March and their cafe did not open until April! So next time.....show us around your lovely favourite place!
April 13th, 2025
