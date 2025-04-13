Previous
at Hinton Ampner... by quietpurplehaze21
4 / 365

at Hinton Ampner...

...spring blossom and the little church

13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I was there a couple of weeks ago! The blossom was not out then, this is lovely.
April 13th, 2025  
Hazel ace
@casablanca

Oh no, had I been back here then and known you were going, we could have had a meet-up!!
April 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@quietpurplehaze21 I thought of you when we went....we spent a weekend in Winchester! Next time :)
April 13th, 2025  
Hazel ace
@casablanca

Did you visit The Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty? If not, that's where we shall meet!
April 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@quietpurplehaze21 We nearly did, but it was still March and their cafe did not open until April! So next time.....show us around your lovely favourite place!
April 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact