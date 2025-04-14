Sign up
5 / 365
by the front door
As we left the house for a visit to Hinton Ampner, I thought the pot of red tulips worth a photo and a post.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
365
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
12th April 2025 8:29am
Tags
red
,
pot
,
tulips
,
front door
