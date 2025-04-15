Previous
leaving Bosham Quay by quietpurplehaze21
leaving Bosham Quay

We stopped off at Bosham en route home from a short break at Felpham last month.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love the typo on the gate! Keeping it close not closed. Makes me think someone takes it home to look after at night!
Beautiful vista from the quay.
April 15th, 2025  
