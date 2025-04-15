Sign up
6 / 365
leaving Bosham Quay
We stopped off at Bosham en route home from a short break at Felpham last month.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
Tags
sea
,
view
,
harbour
,
gate
,
notice
,
bosham quay
,
close the gate
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love the typo on the gate! Keeping it close not closed. Makes me think someone takes it home to look after at night!
Beautiful vista from the quay.
Beautiful vista from the quay.
April 15th, 2025
Beautiful vista from the quay.