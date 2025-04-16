Sign up
7 / 365
coffee break by the seaside
"You've cut off my head!" said Ray.
"Only a bit," I replied. "And anyway was there not a celebrated photographer who made a feature of that in his portraits?"
Silence......
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
1
365
X20
12th March 2025 11:23am
portrait
head
seaside
ray
coffee break
felpham
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
🤭😅 That made me laugh!
April 16th, 2025
