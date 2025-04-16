Previous
coffee break by the seaside by quietpurplehaze21
7 / 365

coffee break by the seaside

"You've cut off my head!" said Ray.

"Only a bit," I replied. "And anyway was there not a celebrated photographer who made a feature of that in his portraits?"

Silence......
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
🤭😅 That made me laugh!
April 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact